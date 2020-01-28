The funeral service for Mr. Terry Lyle Marshall, age 73, of New Holland, was held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Duvall officiating.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included; Cecil Ratliff, Tom Payne, Chuck Snyder, Phil French, Glenn Rankin, Earl Murray, Tom Slager, and James Thayer with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the United States Army Veteran was folded by Mike Curl and David Frederick and was presented to Mr. Marshall's son, Todd Marshall. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Pallbearers for burial at the Washington Cemetery were Todd Marshall, Dwayne Manning, Steve Harrington, Andy McConnell, Mike McCarty, and Zak Bushey.

Mr. Marshall passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Ohio State University Hospital East. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.