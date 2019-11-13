Terry Russell Merritt, 66, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1:01 p.m. shortly after arrival at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Terry was born February 12, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio to Frankie and Virginia Sheridan Merritt. He was a graduate of Miami Trace High School; the University of Cincinnati and was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was formerly a mechanical engineer and currently owned and operated Beaters Auto Sales.

Terry, who was never married, was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis Merritt and two sisters, Sherry Cox and Rita Merritt.

He is survived by five siblings, Michael Merritt and his wife, Jennifer, Frankie Merritt and his wife, Evelyn, Steve Merritt and his wife, Sheri, and Margie Sheridan, all of Washington Court House and Wendy Merritt of Cushing, OK.

The funeral will Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Pastor Randy Lee, minister at the Center Christian Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 6-8 p.m.

