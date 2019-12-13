TERRY SUE YALATY, age 64, of Mount Sterling, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:57 a.m. at her home.

She was born on June 12, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio to Donald McCombs and the late Dona Detty. She was a graduate of Springfield North High School. Terry began her dispatching career at the Mount Sterling Police Department in 1992. In 2011, she continued her dispatching career at the Madison County Sheriff's Office. She was a faithful and dedicated employee who thoroughly enjoyed her work. She was a member at the World Harvest Church in Columbus; and she helped with the Outreach Ministry Program at the Spirit of Truth Church in Washington CH. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, reading, and puzzling.

Survivors include her father, Donald (Maggie) McCombs of New Carlisle; her children, Casey (Mary) Duffey of Groveport, Stacey Duffey-Timmons of Washington CH, and Alicia (Nickelos) Woods-Lindsey of Washington CH; grandchildren, James, Casey Jr., Tony, Ashley, Joseph, Vanessa, Victoria, Brendan, Jermaine, Jacob, Brian, and Isabella; siblings, Tanya (Don) Rice, Jill (Raymond) Caron, Greta (Joseph) Stewart, Regina (Chuck) Stecker, and Ted Robinson. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The memorial service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Don Young officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com