Thelma A. Dailey, 94, of Washington CH passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Four Seasons of Washington.

She was born September 10, 1924 to the late Victor and Verda F. (Reid) Jordan.

Along with her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Willard F. Dailey, a son, James W. "Jim" Dailey, and two grandsons, James W. "Bill" Dailey and Ben James, and brothers, Forest, Ralph and Russell Jordan.

Survivors include her children, Ed L. Dailey (Paula Bryant), David A. Dailey (Kathy Cash) and Sharon K. (Chuck) Allen, all of Washington CH. She also leaves a brother, Robert "Leo" (Carol) Jordan of Jeffersonville, 19 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 3rd from 3 to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland, Ave, Washington CH, Ohio 43160 or Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.

