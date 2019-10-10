THERESA A. "TERRY" EICHMANN, age 70, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:03 a.m. at the Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born on July 9, 1949 in Springfield, Mass. She worked as a home health care aide for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, John Eichmann, whom she married in 1967.

Survivors include her mother, Rose Cote, her children, Alice (Mark) Rittenhouse, Lee Ann (Earl) Etheredge, John Eichmann, and Roodie Eichmann; 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Burial of the cremains will be held at a later date in Florida.

