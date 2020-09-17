Thomas Lee Doyle, 60, passed away peacefully in his home in Chestertown, Maryland on Aug. 19, 2020.

Tom was born July 25, 1960, in Washington Court House Ohio. He was predeceased by his parents, James Lee and Mary Bernice Doyle.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Doyle; cherished daughters, Mary Meaghan Doyle and Ruby Michelle Doyle; devoted siblings, Mary Eileen Doyle, Diana Dawson, Ron Campbell and Alan Campbell; caring niece, Mary Jane Messer Doyle; stepdaughters, Amanda Kaye and Allison Korn-Sherman, and adored grandchildren, Hayden, Josh and Daniel.

Tom grew up in New Holland, Ohio and graduated from Miami Trace High School in Washington Court House, Ohio. After graduation, Tom went on to serve his country in the United State Air Force from 1978-1982. He then went to work for Smoot Lumber Company. He was a carpenter by trade and an avid lover of woodworking; it was his craft and he referred to himself as a Woodhead. He was passionate about boating and had a love for living on the river. He found the perfect place to call home, Chestertown, a close-knit town on the river, where he was known as the guy with a heart of gold. Tom had a loud laugh and an infectious smile that would light up a room and brighten everyone's day. He was so loved by many friends and family members. Tom will be forever be in our hearts.

A private celebration of life will take place in the months to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you donate to the Meaghan and Ruby Doyle College Fund. Please make checks payable to Lisa Doyle, 223 Richard Drive, Chestertown, MD 21620 or send funds to Venmo@Lisa-Doyle-54.