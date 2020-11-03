1/1
Thomas Richard Smith
THOMAS RICHARD "TOM" SMITH, age 76, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 30, 1944 in Highland County to Thomas William and Mary Ruth Price Smith. He was a graduate of Greenfield McClain High School. Tom proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Tom had worked as a mechanic for many years and retired from the Orient Correctional Institution where he had worked as a Corrections Officer. He was an active member in both the VFW Post 3762 in Fayette County and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Tom attended the Heritage Memorial Church. He enjoyed fishing, collecting old cars, buying and fixing cars, and being with his family.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; infant grandchild; and brother, Mike Smith.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Bobbie Jean Oyer Smith, whom he married on October 27, 1962; children, Rich (Mindy) Smith, and Scott Smith; grandchildren, A.J. (Brittani) Smith, Courtney (Dustin) Dunn, and Jarret (Taylor) Smith; great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Koltyn, Kayde, and Ellie; and brother, Dennis (Mary Ann) Smith. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Duvall officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
