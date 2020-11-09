The funeral service for Thomas Richard "Tom" Smith, age 76, of Washington CH, was held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Duvall officiating.

Military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Tom Payne, Chuck Snyder, Pat Dewees, Elaine Stalsworth, Glenn Rankin, Cecil Ratliff, Gib Yoho, Larry Cruea, James Thayer, and Earl Murray, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the US Army Veteran was folded by Mike Curl, and David Frederick and was presented to Mr. Smith's wife, Mrs. Bobbie Smith. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow, and Larry Bishop.

Pallbearers for burial at the Highlawn Cemetery were Dustin Dunn, A.J. Smith, Casey Smith, Jarrett Smith, Rich Smith, and Scott Smith. Honorary Pallbearer was Mr. Smith's granddaughter, Courtney Dunn.

Mr. Smith passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.