THOMASINA "TOMMY" BLACK, age 86, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

She was born on September 26, 1932 in Madison County to Ray and Neva Ward Vaughn. Tommy had worked as a cashier at Helfrich Super Market, Ev's Fine Foods, and Community Market for over thirty-seven years. She enjoyed playing euchre, dominoes, puzzling, and being with her family.

Tommy was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, William F. Dowler Sr.; her second husband, Robert E. Black; sisters, Becky Lawwill, and Marilyn Free; and brother, Lawrence Vaughn.

Survivors include her children, Bill (Becky) Dowler, and Bruce (Jean) Dowler; grandchildren, Erik (Jenna) Dowler, and Craig Dowler; great-grandchildren, Maya Dowler, Andee Dowler, Austin Dowler, Ian Dowler, and Miles Dowler; and brother-in-law, Bob Free.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

