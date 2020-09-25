1/1
Timothy J. O'Flynn
Timothy J. O'Flynn, 62 of Lutz, FL., formerly of Washington C.H., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sept.14, 2020. He was a 1976 graduate of Washington Senior High School and a graduate of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Most of his career he was a CPA and most recently owned his own business in Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark T. and Joann O'Flynn, brother Mark P. O'Flynn, sisters Judith Sunderland and Mary Beth Nichols. He is survived by his wife Becky, his daughter Megan (Adam) Cohen, and grandson Merrick Cohen. Also, sisters, Marilyn O'Flynn and Maggie Pepper, both of Washington C.H. and Rosie Wolfe of Newark, DE. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tim enjoyed the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team as well as playing as much golf as he possibly could. He had a smile and laugh that was infectious and will always be remembered. An online memorial service was held with immediate family. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in Tim's honor can donate to the American Junior Golf Association https://legacy.ajga.org/donations/new



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 23, 2020
Becky and Megan, so sorry for your sudden loss. He will be missed by all of us! Love you Maggie Pepper
Maggie Pepper
Brother
