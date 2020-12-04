1/
Timothy Lee Frederick
Timothy Lee Frederick, 66, of Dallas, TX died Thursday, December 3, 2020, shortly after arrival at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, TX.

Tim was born November 7, 1954, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Clyde Austin and Gladys Mary Thompson Frederick. He lived most of his life in this community before moving to Texas 25 years ago.

He was a 1972 graduate of Miami Trace High School and attended The Ohio State University. He received an associate degree in computer science from Southern State Community College.

Tim had formerly worked for Mac Tools and currently was a master planner for Carrier Enterprises in Carrollton, TX.

He had been a member and exalted ruler of Washington Lodge #129 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was an avid golfer and had been a member of Buckeye Hills Country Club and currently was a member of the Birchfield Golf Club in Dallas.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mark Frederick and a sister, Rita Deffenbaugh.

He is survived by a daughter, Ashley McConnell of Washington Court House; a brother, David Frederick of Washington Court House; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Robert Highfield of Washington Court House and Gayle and Bruce Denen of New Holland; a sister-in-law, Marianne Frederick of Taylor, SC and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life service and burial of the cremains in Bloomingburg Cemetery will take place when Covid-19 conditions permit.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
