Timothy Ray Dollison, 58, passed away May 15, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. Tim was born in Fayette County, Ohio on December 10, 1961 to parents James Ray Dollison and Tamara Esely. Tim grew up with two brothers and one sister, Ricky and Craig & Michele. Tim graduated from high school in Ohio. And had a career as a maintenance manager and more recently as a truck driver. Tim especially enjoyed the great outdoors hunting and fishing. Tim was preceded in death by his brothers Ricky Dollison and Craig Dollison. Tim is survived by his parents James Ray and Lisa Dollison and Tamara Dollison-Backhus. Sisters Michele (Ross) Baughn, Fawne (Scott) Krape and Tawny (Dennis) Mitchell and several nieces and nephews. Tim's family will be holding a private family service at a future date in Ohio.



