Tod Johnson 67, of Jeffersonville passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Fayette county on March 4, 1951 to the late Howard and Mary Davis Johnson.

Tod has been working as a paramedic for the past 20 years.

In addition to his parents Tod is preceded in death by his two brothers Robert and Howard Johnson.

Tod is survived by his wife Ruby Caldwell Johnson, three daughters Leticia Johnson of Jeffersonville, Catrina Eggleton of Washington C.H., Syreeta Johnson of Jeffersonville, sister Juel Williams of Jeffersonville and three grandchildren Raymond Johnson of Jeffersonville, Elisha Eggleton of Washington C.H. and Asia Baker of Jeffersonville.

Funeral services will be held Thursday March 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville with Pastor James Smith officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

