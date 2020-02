Tom J. Gauldin passed away, while in the arms of his loving wife, at his home in the late afternoon of February 10th, 2020.

He will be greatly missed for his support of students and community over the years.

Respects can be paid at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington C.H. on Sunday February 16th between the hours of 4-7pm ending with military honors.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net