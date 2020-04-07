Toni A. (Conley) Penwell, age 60, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. in the comfort of her home. Toni was a strong relentless survivor of Breast Cancer for the last five years. Participating in many treatments and Clinical Trials at the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center.

Born July 2, 1959 in Paintsville, Kentucky to James O. Conley and Suzanne Conley Kidd. Growing up in Washington Court House she graduated from Washington High School. She worked part-time as a clerk at the Mutts Newsstand and as a lifeguard. After graduation she attended the Ohio State University until she decided to pursue her career in the Banking Industry. After marriage to Richard Penwell she relocated to The Woodlands Texas for the next 15 years. She continued her career in the banking industry with the then M bank of the Woodlands/Bankone of Texas where she ended her career as an Assistant Vice President of Operations. She was a stay at home Mother until her return to Washington Court House. She then worked at Marquee Construction until her 3 children graduated from high school. She also worked as the Fayette County Recycling Outreach Specialist for the RPHF Solid Waste District for many years. Toni then decided to pursue her lifelong goal to complete her higher education. She attended Southern State Community College, graduating Summa cum Laude, in Education, she was asked to give a graduating student commencement speech. She then went on to graduate with a B.A. in English Education, Magna cum Laude

at Wilmington College. Not stopping there, she was accepted at Wright State University as a graduate teaching assistant to the Department of English. After graduating with her Master of Art degree in English Literature, she accepted a position with Wright State University as an adjunct instructor teaching English Composition and Women Studies. She later accepted a full-time position with her alma mater Southern State Community College, teaching Composition and Literature. She was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society Wright State University Chapter 252. The Sigma Tau Delta, International English Honor Society. Member of the Fayette County Fair Housing Board. Toni was an avid reader, talented watercolorist, loved politics and a dedicated Democrat. Not to mention a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Teacher and Friend to many.

Toni was preceded in death by her Father, James O. Conley, and her Stepfather, John F. Kidd.

She is survived by her husband Richard Penwell; daughter, Kate (Ben) Braley, son, Tyler (Emily) Penwell, and son, Michael Penwell; grandchildren, Harper and Hayden Braley, and Jack and Dylan Penwell; Mother, Suzanne Conley Kidd; brother, Jim Conley of Houston Texas; half-sister Grace (Robbie) Kearns, and Stepmother, Vicki Conley.

Sharing one of her many writings while on her back porch.

The Fall of Summer

I'm not quite ready to give up on summer, so don't speak of autumn. Summer's august days linger still. I will miss the frantic beating of hummingbird wings as the busy birds slurp nectar for their much-anticipated travels south before the cool breezes abound and the first frost sneaks in. I will miss the gentle swaying of the weeping willow as it dances in late summer's exhalations. Most of all I will miss the familiar back and forth of my rocking chair - the thinking, reading, remembering, and dozing in the embrace of a cool morning, the hug of the warm afternoon, and the silent, soft farewell at the decline of the day. The fall of summer surrounds me, and I will cling to it for as long as I can.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Toni Penwell Memorial Fund. All proceeds will go to Pelotonia, an organization established to fund life-saving cancer research. Donations can be mailed to 640 Tiara Way, Washington CH, OH 43160.

Services and a Celebration of life will be held at a later date when conditions permit.

