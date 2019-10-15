The funeral service for Tony A. Nance, age 53, of Hillsboro, formerly of Washington CH, was held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating.

Military rites were accorded by the Fayette County Honor Guard under the command of Mike Curl, assisted by Cecil Ratliff, Glenn Rankin, Tom Slager, Jim Thayer, Gib Yoho, Tom Payne, Phil French and Paul Sands. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop. The American Flag was folded and presented to Tony's daughter, Kaylee by David Fredrick and Bob Everhart. A prayer was offered by Patty Dewees.

Pallbearers for burial in the Washington Cemetery were Ryan Kelley, Scott Nance, Chuck Flora, Brad Flora, Townzen Flora, Allen Ferguson, Bill Miller and Morgan Wages.

Mr. Nance passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.