Troy Lee Wilson, 47, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away on March 11, 2019, in Golden Valley, Arizona.

Troy was born in Greenfield, Ohio to Stephen Wilson and Edie Collins on September 2, 1971. He graduated from McClain High School in 1990 and went on to own several successful businesses. He married Kelly on May 28th, 2011. Troy was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He was always up for any adventure and loved to travel as well as enjoyed spending time with his beautiful Pitbull, Candy. Troy always had a smile on his face and loved to joke and make people laugh. He would do anything for anybody without hesitation.

Troy is preceded in death by his grandparents: Marion and Arizona Belle Wilson; Jenny Penn; and Martin Lightle; father: Stephen Wilson; step-father: Leroy Collins, and step-brother Jody Collins.

Troy is survived by his spouse: Kelly Wilson, mother: Edie Collins, step-grandfather: Paul Penn, mother and father in law: Dave and Jeannie Foster, daughters: Kiara Wilson and son-in-law Dave Worthington, Amanda Yates and son-in-law Thomas Yates, Sarah Wilson, and special son Kyle Ross, sister: Tammy Jenny, step-sister: Lori Smith, granddaughters: Rileigh, Mara Jade, and Teagan Marie Worthington, special friends: Shawn Wafford, Sean Cobb, Todd Swift, Todd Leasure, Mark Cutler, Dan Chouinard and countless others.

Flowers may be sent to Edie Collins at 216 N. Washington St. Greenfield, OH 45123. An ash burial will be held for Troy at the Greenfield Cemetery on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1pm, and a memorial will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the VFW Ranch in Greenfield at 1pm. Everyone is welcome to attend the ash burial as well as the memorial to honor the memory of Troy and everything that he brought to our lives.