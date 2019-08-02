Tyler Muncie 34 passed away surrounded by family and friends on Thursday August 1, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. He was born in London, Ohio on May 14, 1985 to Richard and Sharon McDowell Muncie.

Tyler is survived by his daughter Hailey Muncie, his parents Richard and Sharon Muncie of Washington C.H., Sister Holly (Ron Sova) Torbett of Washington C.H., brother Jeremy Torbett of Washington C.H., nieces and nephews Gage Martin, Gavin Martin, Madison Martin, Brooklyn Sova, Bryleigh Torbett and Braedyn Torbett, and numerous friends.

Funeral service will be held on August 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville with Danny Dodds Officiating, burial will be at South Solon Cemetery. Family and friends can call at the funeral home on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 2:00-8:00pm.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

