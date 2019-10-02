V. David Keaton, 65, of Washington Court House, Ohio, died Monday, October 1, 2019, at 9:44 p.m. shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. His death was sudden and unexpected.

David was born March 17, 1954, in Washington Court House to Veryl Gusta and Dema Ann Puffinbarger Keaton. He lived his younger life in New Holland and was a 1972 graduate of Miami Trace High School. He then spent his adult life in Washington Court House.

He was a heavy equipment operator from 1972 until his retirement in 2015, having worked for Dineen and George J. Igel Company.

David was a member of Bloomingburg Lodge F. & A.M. #449; Aladdin Temple Shrine in Columbus and was a longtime member of Local #18 of the International Union of Operating Engineers in Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David is survived by his wife, the former Teena Marie Riley whom he married July 25, 1987; three sons, D. Heath Keaton of Sabina, Anthony Keaton and Adam Keaton, both of Columbus; a step-son, Dustin Gulley and his wife, Michelle, of Washington Court House; four grandchildren, Gavin, Brooklyn and Mitchell Keaton and Harmony Gay; a brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Rhonda Keaton of New Holland; a sister and brother-in-law, Bethany and Steven Hiles of Kinston, NC and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Pastor John Pfeifer, minister at the Gathering Place Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Sunday from 2-6 p.m. where a Masonic service, which is open to the public, will be held Sunday at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1430 Columbus Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 for the emergency department renovation project.

