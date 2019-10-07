The funeral for V. David Keaton, 65, of Washington Court House was held Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with John Pfeifer, pastor at the Gathering Place Church, officiating. Tributes were offered by David's son, D. Heath Keaton and sister, Bethany Hiles. Mary Jane Carter was the soloist.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Mitchell, Gavin and T. J. Keaton, Elijah Shaw, Jeff Barton and Barry Poling. Honorary pallbearers were Brooklyn Keaton, Harmony Gay, Greg Shaw and Mike Cruea.

David, a retired heavy equipment operator and husband of Teena Riley Keaton, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. His death was sudden and unexpected.