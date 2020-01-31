VERNON JAMES "JIM" NOBLE, age 74, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 9:05 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 8, 1945 in Franklin County to Orville and Anna Jones Noble. Jim was a self-employed contractor for many years. He enjoyed going to car races, gambling, camping, and being with his family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Leisure Noble, whom he married on April 27, 1991; son-in-law, Earl Kratzer; four sisters; seven brothers; and brother-in-law, Richard Scott.

Survivors include his children, Jeannie Kratzer, Brenda (Randy) Woods, Teina (Jon) Hoppes, Jack (Susie) Morris, and Doug (Tracy) Morris; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Bobby (Betty) Noble, Wilma "Chib" Scott, and Vonalee "Bunk" Noble; and sister-in-law, Lula Rhoades. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow at the Good Hope Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5-7:00 p.m.

