VICTORIA "IRENE" CLARK BEEKMAN, age 89, of Mt. Sterling, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Court House Manor, after battling a long illness. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed.

Irene was born on December 12, 1929 in Madison County. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Edith Kregar Clark of Frankfort, Ohio. On September 10, 1950 she married the love of her life, Gerald Arthur "Dean" Beekman, he preceded her in death on October 10, 2006.

She was a member at the United Methodist Church in Mt. Sterling. She had been employed at National Glove in Mt. Sterling for nineteen years. As a member of the American Legion Post #25 in Washington CH for many years, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, sharing stories, watching Ohio State games, and attending steak night. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, working in her flower garden, cooking, and crocheting. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends and going out to eat at the El Dorado Mexican Restaurant.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Marilene Clark Burr; brother, Lewis Dale Clark; and her brother-in-law, William Burr.

Survivors include her children, Dean E. (Sue) Beekman of Mt. Sterling, Karen S. Beekman Erskine of Washington CH; grandchildren, Shawn (Jennifer) Erskine,

Tyler (Casey) Erskine, Cindy Humphrey; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma (Neil) Rowland, and Ruby (Joe) Hottinger, both of Washington CH. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family would like to send the staff at Court House Manor and Heartland Hospice a very special "thank you" for all the tender loving care they provided.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, Ohio 43113.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Bill Warner officiating with burial to follow at the Bloomingburg Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com