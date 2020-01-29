VIOLA MAE MCCALLISTER, age 97, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 8:12 a.m. at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born on April 26, 1922 in Ross County to Oren and Onie Roush Culp. She had attended Waverly High School. Viola retired at the young age of 85 from the Fayette County Commission on Aging. She had been a longtime member at the former Apostolic Church on Hickory Lane. She enjoyed singing, going to Church, reading her Bible, crocheting, and being with her family.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Pat McCallister, and Kenneth Ray McCallister; daughter-in-law, Brenda McCallister; son-in-law, Tom Barker; and siblings, Gene Culp, Gladys Gilland, and Edna Armentrout.

Survivors include her children, Norma Jean (Jack) Shockley, Shirley Ann (Kenneth) Sharon, Paul Wesley McCallister, Jim (Cindy) McCallister, and Debbie (Rick) Lucas; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Jason Yoakum and Kathy Yoakum officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5-8:00 p.m.