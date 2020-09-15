1/
Violet Jo Dawson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Violet Jo Dawson, 88, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 5:04 a.m. at Court House Manor Nursing Home where she had been residing since September 3.

Mrs. Dawson was born October 2, 1931, at Proctorville in Lawrence County, Ohio to Joe and Nancy Locey Workman. She lived most of her life in the Washington Court House and New Holland communities where she enjoyed gardening and animals.

On December 27, 1950, she married Robert Gale Dawson. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2010. She was also preceded by a son-in-law, Nathan Mummert and was the last of her siblings.

She is survived by five children, Robin Mummert of Ray, Ohio, Diane Dorinsky and her husband, Robert, of Columbus, Joe Dawson and his wife, Tami, of Washington Court House, Karen Raines and her husband, Rex, of New Holland and John Dawson of Chillicothe; twelve grandchildren, Joshua (Lynn) Dawson, Maggie Dawson, Clay Raines, Allie Raines, Torri Raines (Zak Thompson), A. J. (Rachelle) Dawson, Shelley (Josh) Denney, Jennifer (Tim) Myers, Jeremy Dorinsky; Bryan Duffy, Brad Duffy and Bobby (Frances) Duffy; 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Butch Cooper, minister at the Fairview Christian Church in Ray, officiating. Burial will follow in the Highlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved