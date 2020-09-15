Violet Jo Dawson, 88, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 5:04 a.m. at Court House Manor Nursing Home where she had been residing since September 3.

Mrs. Dawson was born October 2, 1931, at Proctorville in Lawrence County, Ohio to Joe and Nancy Locey Workman. She lived most of her life in the Washington Court House and New Holland communities where she enjoyed gardening and animals.

On December 27, 1950, she married Robert Gale Dawson. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2010. She was also preceded by a son-in-law, Nathan Mummert and was the last of her siblings.

She is survived by five children, Robin Mummert of Ray, Ohio, Diane Dorinsky and her husband, Robert, of Columbus, Joe Dawson and his wife, Tami, of Washington Court House, Karen Raines and her husband, Rex, of New Holland and John Dawson of Chillicothe; twelve grandchildren, Joshua (Lynn) Dawson, Maggie Dawson, Clay Raines, Allie Raines, Torri Raines (Zak Thompson), A. J. (Rachelle) Dawson, Shelley (Josh) Denney, Jennifer (Tim) Myers, Jeremy Dorinsky; Bryan Duffy, Brad Duffy and Bobby (Frances) Duffy; 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Butch Cooper, minister at the Fairview Christian Church in Ray, officiating. Burial will follow in the Highlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.

