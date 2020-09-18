The funeral for Violet Jo Dawson, 88, of Washington Court House was held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Butch Cooper, minister at the Fairview Christian Church in Ray, Ohio, officiating. Dave and Donalyn Smith sang two songs to the guitar accompaniment by Dave.

Pallbearers for the burial in Highlawn Cemetery were Joshua and A. J. Dawson, Brad Duffy, Josh Denney, Rick Wood and Andy Eisnaugle.

Mrs. Dawson, widow of Robert G. Dawson, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Court House Manor Nursing Home.