VIRGINIA BELLE WOOD, age 72, of Hillsboro, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. at her home.

She was born on January 14, 1947 in Montgomery County to Samuel and Zelma Bowles Brown. She was a 1966 graduate of Nettie Lee Roth High School. Virginia worked diligently as a housewife, taking care of her husband and children. She enjoyed reading, watching television, knitting, being outside, and being with her family.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bradley Phillip Wood, whom she married on January 10, 1968; infant daughter, Tina May Wood; and brothers, Harold Brown, and Happy Brown.

Survivors include her children, Teresa (Todd) Hubbell, Shannon Wood, and Buffie (David) Flugge; grandchildren, Tina Hubbell, Ashley Hubbell, TJ Hubble, Lillian Flugge, and Calvin Flugge; and her siblings, Judy Walters, David (Loretta) Brown, Sylvia Strickland, and Donald (Cindy) Brown. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.