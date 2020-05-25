Virginia Sue Eggleton Tolle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Sue Eggleton (Ginny) Tolle, 70, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington where she had been a patient two days. Ginny was born May 6, 1950, in Winfield, West Virginia to Leo Thomas "Cleo" and Kattie Evelyn Brown Eggleton. She was a 1968 graduate of Miami Trace High School and lived most of her life in New Holland and Washington Court House. She formerly was an aide and dietician at various area nursing home. Ginny loved traveling, camping and working with flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents. Ginny is survived by her husband, Steven R. Tolle whom she married November 1, 1991; by two children, Bradford M. Dunn and Marissa D. Bowers and her husband, Ted, all of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Isabella and Ava Dunn and Hope, Brennan and Ahren Bowers; eight siblings, Betty (Mario) Hernandez of Cleveland, Janice Smith of New Holland, Roger Eggleton of South Salem, Richard (Lillian) Eggleton of New Holland, Robert (Kathy) Eggleton of New Holland, Anna (John) Dean of Frankfort, Joyce (Kevin) Frye of Loudon, TN and Jeremy Eggleton of Washington Court House; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Jones and a brother-in-law, Al Penwell, both of Washington Court House; numerous nieces and nephews and several special friends. The funeral will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Larry Snodgrass, pastor at the Pisgah-Mount Pleasant Church, officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial of the cremains at a later date in Washington Cemetery. Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Wednesday from 4 p.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved