Virginia Sue Eggleton (Ginny) Tolle, 70, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington where she had been a patient two days. Ginny was born May 6, 1950, in Winfield, West Virginia to Leo Thomas "Cleo" and Kattie Evelyn Brown Eggleton. She was a 1968 graduate of Miami Trace High School and lived most of her life in New Holland and Washington Court House. She formerly was an aide and dietician at various area nursing home. Ginny loved traveling, camping and working with flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents. Ginny is survived by her husband, Steven R. Tolle whom she married November 1, 1991; by two children, Bradford M. Dunn and Marissa D. Bowers and her husband, Ted, all of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Isabella and Ava Dunn and Hope, Brennan and Ahren Bowers; eight siblings, Betty (Mario) Hernandez of Cleveland, Janice Smith of New Holland, Roger Eggleton of South Salem, Richard (Lillian) Eggleton of New Holland, Robert (Kathy) Eggleton of New Holland, Anna (John) Dean of Frankfort, Joyce (Kevin) Frye of Loudon, TN and Jeremy Eggleton of Washington Court House; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Jones and a brother-in-law, Al Penwell, both of Washington Court House; numerous nieces and nephews and several special friends. The funeral will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Larry Snodgrass, pastor at the Pisgah-Mount Pleasant Church, officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial of the cremains at a later date in Washington Cemetery. Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Wednesday from 4 p.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020.