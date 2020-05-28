Virginia Sue Tolle
The funeral for Virginia Sue (Ginny) Tolle, 70, of Washington Court House was held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Larry Snodgrass, pastor at the Pisgah-Mount Pleasant Church, officiating. Marissa Bowers gave a tribute in memory of her mother. Joyce Frey, Ginny's sister, read the scripture. Hope Bowers read a letter of remembrance about her grandmother. Cremation followed the service and burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Washington Cemetery. Ginny, a former nursing home aide and dietician and wife of Steven R. Tolle, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Clinton Memorial Hospital where she had been a patient two days.

Published in Record Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
