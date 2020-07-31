1/1
Walter Royce Smithson
WALTER ROYCE "WALT" SMITHSON, age 91, of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:22 a.m. at his home.

He was born on April 11, 1929 in Highland County to Wilshire and Harriett Hill Smithson. He was a 1947 graduate of the New Vienna High School. Walt proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Armco Steel in 1989 after thirty years of service. Walt and his wife, Barb, were longtime members at the South Side Church of Christ. He enjoyed working on cars in his younger years, attending tractor pulls around the state, and wintering in Florida with his wife for over thirty years.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wilshire "Bud" (Evelyn) Smithson, Margaret (Everett) Ross, and Sarah (Milton) Dodds; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth (Martha) Thomas, Mildred (Keith) Conrad, and Jean Steely.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Lee Thomas "Barb" Smithson, whom he married on April 23, 1954; sons, Jeff Smithson, and Mark Smithson; and brother and sister-in-law, David and Patty Thomas. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the South Side Church of Christ, 921 S. Fayette St., Washington CH, OH 43160.

The graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
