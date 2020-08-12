The graveside service for Walter Royce "Walt" Smithson, age 91, of Washington CH, was held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Pallbearers for burial at the Washington Cemetery were Randy Angel, Don Conley, Danny Dodds, Dave Edwards, Jeff Smithson, and Mark Smithson.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Phil French, Bob Everhart, Glenn Rankin, James Thayer, Tom Payne, Larry Cruea, David Frederick, and Gib Yoho, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the United States Army Veteran was folded by Mike Curl and Paul Sands and was presented to Mrs. Barbara L. Smithson. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow.

Mr. Smithson passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.