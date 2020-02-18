WANDA HUNTER, age 78, of Washington CH, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 4:40 a.m. at the St. Catherine's Manor.

She was born on March 27, 1941 in Fayette County to Gerald "Roe" and Edith Zimmerman West.

Wanda had been a life member of The First Christian Church and most recently attended the Anchor Baptist Church. She was a card enthusiast and loved playing all types of card games, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert "Bob" Hunter, whom she married on April 21, 1957; her daughter, Robbie Hilderbrand and brothers, Ronnie West and Bob West.

Survivors include her children, Sherry (Rod) Hilderbrand, Doc (Melody) Hunter; grandchildren, David Hilderbrand II, Miranda (Jeff) Douglas, Catie (Cory) Huffman and Jessie (Adam) Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Jaylin Douglas and Reese Huffman and expecting new baby Baldwin in the near future; sisters, Mary Ingram and Pam Kilgore; brother, Charles (Carol) West, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Joy Stanforth officiating with burial to follow at the

Washington Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8:00 p.m.

