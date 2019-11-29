Warren Robert "Bob" Detweiler, 83, of Bloomingburg, formerly of Good Hope, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Bob was born on October 1, 1936 in Hillsboro, Ohio to the late Warren C. "Bus" and Kathleen (Main) Detweiler. He was a proud veteran of the US army having served part of his duty time in Alaska. Following his discharge from the military, Bob dedicated his life to his family and to the service of his community. Bob was a lifetime charter member of the Wayne Township Fire Department with over 40 years of service, including ten of those serving as Fire Chief. He served as a mentor for the many new faces who joined the fire department ranks and set a prime example of what a firefighter should be. Though his affiliation was with the fire department, his service stemmed far beyond. Bob spearheaded the installation of a backstop at the softball field at Good Hope School, which benefitted countless students and members of the community over the years. Also, during the blizzard of 1978 Bob became stranded away from his family while attempting to plow and keep the roads clear for the township. Before his retirement in 1999, Bob had worked at Armco Steel as a machine operator. He was also a member of the Good Hope Lions Club.

Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Judy (Mossbarger) Detweiler; sisters, Gail Knisley and Peggy Cox; and a brother, Richard Detweiler.

Bob is survived by three daughters, Allison (Lee) Baker of Bowersville, Robin (Ron) Riley of WCH and Edie Kay (Jason) Jacobs of Bloomingburg; seven grandchildren, Samantha (Andrew) Washburn and Jesse (Amber) Baker both of Jamestown, Rebekah Baker of Bowersville, Sarah Riley of Grove City, Joshua Riley of WCH, and Hazen and Hillery Jacobs of Bloomingburg; as well as, great grandchildren, Jackson, Cooper and Tucker Washburn, Dawson Baker, Sam Steiner and Aiden Wallace. He also leaves a sister, Jackie (Phil) Johnson, special aunts Dorothy Roberts and Aldena Byrd, and several nieces and nephews, along with his many friends and fire family.

A funeral service is planned for 1pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Pettit officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11am until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wayne Township Firefighters Assn, 4062 Main St. SE, Washington C.H., OH 43160.

Online condolences and photos may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net.