Wayne Edwin Shaw
WAYNE EDWIN SHAW, age 74, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 4:19 p.m. at his home.

He was born on October 14, 1945 in Franklin County to Charles and Hazel Zimmerman Shaw. Wayne proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He retired from Efficient Air Heating and Cooling out of Columbus. Wayne attended Heritage Memorial Church. He enjoyed working, going to the casino, watching Star Trek, and being with his family and grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; son, Vincent Winstead; and siblings, Diane Souders, and Chuck Shaw.

Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Jane Bennett Shaw, whom he married on April 12, 1974; children, Eric (Elaine) Winstead, Sonya Shaw, and Brett (Carrie) Shaw; grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Katie, Vincent "Sonny", Carrie, Corissa, Bryce, Royce, and Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Katheryn "KK", Lukas, Janessa, Jayla, Farrah, Brynlynn, and Isaac; and brothers, John (Karolyn) Shaw, and Garry (Carol) Shaw. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 US Highway 35 NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Bruce Morrison and Larry Bennett officiating with burial to follow at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45428.

Family and friends may visit at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
