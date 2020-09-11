The funeral service for Wayne Edwin Shaw, age 74, of Washington CH, was held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church with Pastor Bruce Morrison and Rev. Larry Bennett officiating. Bonnie Moore and Dan Justice provided special music.

Pallbearers for burial at the Dayton National Cemetery were Bryce Bryan, Chris Bryan, Royce Bryan, Bob Chronister, Chris Shaw, Rob Shaw, and Sonya Shaw.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of The Fort Knox Army Detail Unit. The flag of the US Army Veteran was presented to Mr. Shaw's wife, Linda J. Shaw.

Mr. Shaw passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.