Wendy J. Hoskinson, age 43, died peacefully on Tuesday April 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. A graduate of Washington Senior High School, Washington Court House and Ohio University with her B.A. and Masters degrees. Wendy was a former Assistant Editor of the Record Herald in Washington Court House and paralegal with Manley, Deas, and Kochalski. Wendy was an avid traveler, a lover of language and wordplay, and a person whose positive influence improved the lives of everyone she met (and even some she didn't). Survived by her mother, Maryann Earl; father Thomas Hoskinson; brothers Ben (Amanda) Hoskinson and Matt (Kristen) Hoskinson; nieces Katie and Molly; nephew Arlo; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday May 17, 2019 from 5-8pm at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, 403 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. There will be a private Funeral Service. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for messages of condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Wendy's memory to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, primaryimmune.org, or to their favorite charity.