WILBUR EUGENE FLEMING, age 90, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. at Mount Carmel St. Ann's in Westerville.

He was born on May 24, 1929 in Adams County to Edward Clark and Lizzy Ida Kimball Fleming. He was a 1947 graduate of Seaman High School. Wilbur had worked at the National Cash Register in Washington CH and retired from Foster Business Forms after seventeen years of service. He was a long-time member at the Bloomingburg United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, country-western music, playing the guitar, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Donald Fleming, Virginia (Clarence) Butts, Mary Ruth Fleming, and Wendell Fleming.

Survivors include his loving wife, Martha Francis Payne Fleming, whom he married on July 30, 1954 in Maysville, Kentucky; his children, Kim Fleming, and Alan (Dorothy) Fleming; grandchildren, Erika (Jared) Long, and Ethan Fleming and his fiancé, Jessica Knaley; and great-grandson, Everett Long.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Phillip Webb officiating with burial to follow at the Bloomingburg Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.