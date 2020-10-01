WILLIAM BRUCE SIZEMORE JR., age 56, of Dayton, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 3:35 a.m. at Hospice of Dayton.

He was born on December 30, 1963 in Kenton County, Kentucky to William Bruce Sr. and Isabelle Sharon Grant Sizemore. He was a 1985 graduate of Southview High School in Dayton, Ohio. Bruce was a charter student at the Fayette Progressive School, where he started in 1971 at the young age of seven. He enjoyed bottomless coffee with sweet cream, McDonald's, Olive Garden, comedy and action movies and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, William Sizemore Sr.; grandparents, Manford and Alveda Sizemore, Ira Grant, and James and Rothel Jane Jones; uncles, Glen, and Stan; aunt, Dena; and housemates, Harley, and Mark.

Survivors include his mother, Isabelle Sizemore or as Bruce so lovingly called her, "Mum Mum"; siblings, Michael Sizemore, Shannon (Tina) Sizemore, Melissa Maggard, Alveda Sizemore, Joseph (Kim) Sizemore; and housemates, Todd, Chris, Ricky, Taylor, Joan, Dave, and Stephanie. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family would also like to thank the angels in disguise; Brandi, Mario, Shawna, Crystal, Brandon, Antoinette, Jabriona, and Kayla for without them, Bruce would have never been the Bruce we all know and love.

A special thank you to ResCare Services. They are so appreciated.

The graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Family and friends may visit at the Summers Funeral Home on Monday morning from 11-1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bruce's memory to the Brighter Tomorrow Foundation in Dayton, Ohio. https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?fund=Brighter_Tomorrow_Foundation Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com