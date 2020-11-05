William Douglas "Bill" Johnson passed away at his home on the morning of November 5, 2020 at the age of 81.

Bill was born on July 21, 1939 in Ross County to the late Douglas and Wonetta (Robinette) Johnson. He was a retired machine operator from Mac Tools but had worked as a meat cutter earlier in his life. Bill liked planting and gardening. He had a real knack for woodworking and used his skill to make wood crafts for many years. He was known for his fun and silly personality and was often the life of the party. Above all else, Bill truly loved his grandchildren and enjoyed any time that he was able to spend with them.

Along with his parents Bill was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Johnson and a sister, Ruby Elliott.

Survivors include his wife the former Phyllis Hall whom he married December 27, 1974; his children, Tim (Deana) Johnson, Mark (Crystal) Johnson, Brian Johnson, Dawn (Caleb "Skip") Stapleton, Michelle (Mike) Janey, Kimberly Hains (John Lombardo) and Mark Hains; 20 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; sisters, Jane Shuff, Goldie (Chuck) Dawes and Thelma Johnson; and brothers, John, Joe and Luther (Maria) Johnson. He also leaves a brother-in-law Roger Elliott, extended family members and his many friends.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor John Lombardo officiating. Roberts Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net