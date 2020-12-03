1/
William E. Davis
A private service for William E. "Bill" Davis, III, 66, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Dr. Paul Webb officiating. Robin Webb offered the closing prayer.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Christopher Black, Mike Tarpoff, Monte Secrist and Paul and Gavin Webb.

Bill, a retired farmer and husband of Dianne Hayes Davis, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.



Published in Record Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
