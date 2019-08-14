William Ellsworth Cupp, 81, of Washington Court House, Ohio went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 5:17 p.m. at his residence following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Bill was born November 14, 1937, in Chillicothe, Ohio to Chester Madison and Marvene Jesse George Cupp. He was a 1956 graduate of Monroe Township High School in Pickaway County and lived most of his life in this community.

Before his retirement in 1999, he was president of the Huntington National Bank in Washington Court House. Following his retirement, he served as president of the

Clarksburg Commercial Bank for several years and then was a driver for J.D. Equipment.

He had been a member and elder at the Frist Christian Church and currently was a member of the Crossroads Christian Church. He was a past president and served several terms on the Miami Trace Board of Education. He also served on the Fayette County Charitable Foundation and was a former member of the Washington Rotary Club. He was a member and past master of Bloomingburg Lodge F. & A.M. #449; 32nd Degree Masons, Valley of Columbus and was coroneted a 33rd Degree Mason in Pittsburgh in 2000. He was also a member of Aladdin Temple Shrine and the Washington Shrine Club. He had served in the Ohio Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Jean Cochenour.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Jo Owens whom he married September 20, 1959; two daughters, Beth Cupp of Washington Court House and Amy J. Smith and her husband, James, of Columbus; two grandchildren, Austin Smith and Joelle Smith, both students at The Ohio State University and a brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Judy Cupp of Chillicothe. He is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Beverly (Sonny) Walters of Washington Court House, Mary Friedlander of Hamilton, OH and Janice Cupp of South Bloomfield; a brother-in-law, Dick Barton of Bloomingburg and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Masonic service, immediately followed by the funeral, will begin Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Crossroads Christian Church with Adam Lynch, minister at the church, and Todd Maurer, involvement minister at South Side Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bloomingburg Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160; Crossroads Christian Church, 175 Halliday Drive, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or the Ohio Masonic Home, 2625 West National Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com