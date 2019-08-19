A Masonic service, followed by the funeral, for William Ellsworth Cupp, 81, of Washington Court House was held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Crossroads Christian Church with Adam Lynch, minister at the church, and Todd Maurer, involvement minister at South Side Church of Christ, officiating. Memorial tributes were offered by Bill's daughter, Beth Cupp, and son-in-law, James Smith. Bill's granddaughter, Joelle Smith, was the soloist.

Pallbearers for the burial in Bloomingburg Cemetery were James and Austin Smith, Joe Gentry, Sonny Laymon, Leonard Pickering and Rick Barton. Honorary pallbearers were Keith Cupp, Sonny Walters and Dick Barton.

Bill, a retired president of the Huntington National Bank and husband of Nancy Owens Cupp, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.