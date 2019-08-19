William Ellsworth Cupp

Guest Book
  • "Love and prayers"
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. He will be..."
    - Rick and Georgette Kelley
  • "Sending prayers to Bill's family. He will be greatly..."
  • "I was so saddened to hear the news of Bill passing .Cancer..."
    - kirk hardman
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. ..."
    - George & Maggie Kern
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Crossroads Christian Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Crossroads Christian Church
Funeral
Following Services
Crossroads Christian Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

A Masonic service, followed by the funeral, for William Ellsworth Cupp, 81, of Washington Court House was held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Crossroads Christian Church with Adam Lynch, minister at the church, and Todd Maurer, involvement minister at South Side Church of Christ, officiating. Memorial tributes were offered by Bill's daughter, Beth Cupp, and son-in-law, James Smith. Bill's granddaughter, Joelle Smith, was the soloist.

Pallbearers for the burial in Bloomingburg Cemetery were James and Austin Smith, Joe Gentry, Sonny Laymon, Leonard Pickering and Rick Barton. Honorary pallbearers were Keith Cupp, Sonny Walters and Dick Barton.

Bill, a retired president of the Huntington National Bank and husband of Nancy Owens Cupp, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.
Published in Record Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
bullet Rotary International bullet World War II bullet Ohio State bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.