William Franklin (Bill) Soards, age 86, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com



