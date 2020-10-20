William Johns

William "Eric" Johns, 71, of Washington CH passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 with family at his side.

Eric was born in Washington CH on April 30, 1949 to the late William and Gladys (Gray) Johns, and had lived all of his life in the area. After school, he served briefly in the US Air Force. Eric had worked locally at YUSA and Palm Harbor Homes. He was always up for a good day of fishing. He was also known to play his share of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Along with his parents, Eric was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda, in 2004 and a brother, Howard "Hawk" Johns, Jr.

He is survived by his children; Brandy Johns (Darrell Gomez) of CO, Katrina (Shane) Snodgrass of Chillicothe, Brandy (Eddie) Jones of GA and Ryan (Brandi) Wing of Hillsboro; grandchildren, JoVonna and Jason Johns, Joslyn Gomez, Hannah, Nicholas, Mathias, Arabella and Saphyre Snodgrass, Beranda June and Brittany Jones and Nicholai, Macaulay and Yelaina Wing; great grandchildren; Colten and MaCayla Fawley; sisters, Gloria Johns and Althea "Teddy" Johns, special nieces and nephews; Jay (Oksana), Paul, and Amy Simmons and Howard (Heather) Johns Jr.; and special friends, Paul Simmons, Ronnie Glasco, and Randall Burgess. He also leaves many extended family members and his many friends.

A funeral service is planned for 1pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Robert Funeral Home with Jay Simmons officiating. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11am until the start of the service. Face coverings will be required.

