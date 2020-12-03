William L. Cook, age 78, of Washington C.H., Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Washington C.H.

He was born May 1, 1942 in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Robert L. and Bertha (Fisher) Cook.

William was a graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and served in the U.S. Army.

He retired from Armco, later known as Steel Locks after 30+ years of employment. He enjoyed helping out on the family farm for many years.

He is survived by three brothers, Tom (Barbara) Cook of Greenfield, John (Mae) Cook of Greenfield, James (Eva) Cook of Columbus; and four nieces, Valerie (Kyle) Cook Williams, Debbie Cook, Angie (Rick) Cook Flowers, Susan (Travis) Cook Howland.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 250 Lafayette Street, Greenfield, OH 45123 or to the Charity of donor's choice.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com