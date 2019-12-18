WILLIAM R. "BILL" STEVENS, age 68, of Washington CH, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:16 a.m. at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born on January 21, 1951 in Fayette County to John R. and Belva M. Stewart Stevens. He was a 1969 graduate of Washington High School. Bill was a horse trainer for most of his adult life and had been a long-time member of the United States Trotting Association. Bill had a love for his family, his friends, and horses. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Adam Wilson.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Lynn Leslie Stevens, whom he married on September 7, 1984; children, Jennifer (Chris Thompson) Carter, Chris (Hollie) Carter, Robyn (Eric) Hansen, and Daniel (Kendra) Carter; six grandchildren; and sister, Shirley (Wes) Wilson. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com