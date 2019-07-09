William Spencer Brandon, 90, of Chillicothe, rejoined his wife (December 23, 2018) on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born October 5, 1928 in Washington CH, OH to Bertha and William B. Brandon, as the fourth of six children. Shortly after returning from the Korean War he moved to Chillicothe and in 1952 married the love of his life, Hazel Harris. Within this marriage of 66 years, they became parents to Vickie Collins, Keith Brandon, Tony (Pam) Brandon, and Sue (Daniel) McKenzie, along with five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings, Margaret Byrd, Carolyn Robinson, Bertha Card and Donna Wooten; and nephews Tommy Robinson and Jeff Card. He is survived by a sister, Alice Roberts.

Upon Bill's graduation from Washington CH High School, he was immediately drafted into the Korean War. After his tour of duty, he moved to Chillicothe, married, and started his career at the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe, and established Brandon Electric. He retired after 33 years as a biomedical technician and continued Brandon Electric for a total of 50 years.

Bill was a pillar of society. He served on various boards and organizations at varied levels, including Trustee Emeritus, NAACP, Masonic Lodge, Ross Co. Community Action, Credit Union and Carver Community Center. Bill was very proud of being a veteran. He was a good-natured person, never met a stranger, great story teller, jokester, and always had a piece of candy to share. Hence the nicknames, Sweet William or Candy Man.

Bill was an active member of First Baptist Church, where funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, Rev. Eric Carson officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, or one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.