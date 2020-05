WILMA ANN AMONETTE, age 87, of Washington CH, formerly of Sabina, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 14, 1932 in Alderson, West Virginia to James William and Clara Belle Arbaugh Anderson. She was a 1950 graduate of Alderson High School. Wilma retired from Phillips Insurance Associates in Wilmington, Ohio. She had been a sixty-year member at the Sabina United Methodist Church. Wilma was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, traveling, and being with her family. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; and the father of her children, Bill Amonette. Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Dan) Summers, and Sarah (Neil) Peterson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad) Copas, and Nick (Sara) Summers; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Cameron, Caydee, Brooklyn, Mason, Henry, and Addy; brother, David (Joan) Anderson; five nieces, and one nephew. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Court House Manor for the excellent care they provided Wilma during her stay. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held at the Washington Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com