Wilma J. Dorn, 80, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Monday, December 2, 2019, at 12:46 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital where she had been admitted earlier in the day.

Wilma was born August 15, 1939, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Frank Melvin and Florence Mabel Yeoman Brown. She was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School and, except for spending winters in Naples, FL since 1995, lived all her life in Washington Court House.

She worked in the purchasing department at Armco/Steeox over 35 years before her retirement in 1994.

Wilma was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she had served as an elder and was a member of the Presbyterian Women's Circle. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society; was an avid OSU fan and loved to travel She was a caregiver for her husband and had been for her mother and sister. She loved her family and the many special times they spent together.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Larry Stephenson and a sister-in-law, Claudine Williams.

Wilma is survived by her husband, (Harold) Alvin Dorn whom she married February 26, 1961; a daughter, Jill Wight of Cleveland; son-in-law, Bryan Wight of Cleveland; three step-children, Cassandra Bailey, Matthew and Michael Wight; four step grandchildren, Zoe and Olivia Wight, Jackson and Maxwell Gratto; her beloved granddog, Margeaux, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 Noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington Court House with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor at the church, officiating. Private burial will follow in the Range Township Cemetery in Madison County.

Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the of Central Ohio, 3380 Tremont Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221 or online at .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

