Wilma J. Dorn

Guest Book
  • "We are sadden to hear about Wilma. What a wonderful lady...."
  • "So sorry for your loss Jill our thoughts and prayers are..."
  • "so sorry I can't be there Jill"
    - Marilyn Oliver
  • "Jill, I am so sorry about the loss of your Mom. Wilma was..."
    - Karen Kilmartin
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
214 N. Hinde St.
Washington Court Holuse, OH
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
214 N. Hinde St.
Washington Court House, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

The funeral for Wilma J. Dorn, 80, of Washington Court House was held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 Noon at the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor of the church, officiating. David Penwell was the pianist and organist. Eddie Fisher gave a remembrance on behalf of Wilma's former Armco/Steelox co-workers.

Private burial in the Range Township Cemetery immediately followed the service.

Wilma, a retired Armco/Steelox employee and wife of H. Alvin Dorn, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Fayette County Memorial Hospital where she had been admitted earlier in the day.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.
Published in Record Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.