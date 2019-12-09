The funeral for Wilma J. Dorn, 80, of Washington Court House was held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 Noon at the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor of the church, officiating. David Penwell was the pianist and organist. Eddie Fisher gave a remembrance on behalf of Wilma's former Armco/Steelox co-workers.

Private burial in the Range Township Cemetery immediately followed the service.

Wilma, a retired Armco/Steelox employee and wife of H. Alvin Dorn, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Fayette County Memorial Hospital where she had been admitted earlier in the day.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.