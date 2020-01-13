WILMA J. KEATON, age 84, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 7:15 a.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

She was born on July 5, 1935 in Welch, West Virginia to Henry and Roxie Bott Thomas. Wilma had worked as a Nurse's Aide at Fayette County Memorial Hospital and the Orient State Hospital. She was a member at the Heritage Memorial Church. She loved animals and was a caregiver to many. Wilma also volunteered her time at My Sister's House.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John Stone; her second husband, Dewey "Tom" Keaton, whom she married on July 13, 1975; siblings, Sharon Parker, Wanda Pitts, Margaret Hanscel, and Wade Thomas; and special niece, Melissa Thomas.

Survivors include her siblings, Delores Smalley, Linda Manns, Andrew (Mev) Thomas, Robert (Sue) Thomas, Jerry (Margaret) Thomas, William (Norma) Thomas, Lewis (Donna) Thomas, Steve (Rosalee) Thomas, Randy (Sandy) Thomas, and special brother and sister-in-law, Ralph (Judy) Thomas; special niece, Heidi Gall; nephew, Nathan Thomas; great-niece, Aubrey; great nephew, Brayden; and her beloved canine companions, Hannah, and Buster. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH for the care they provided Wilma.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church, 1875 US Highway 35 NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating with burial to follow at the Bloomingburg Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the Summers Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

